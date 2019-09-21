West Virginia will open Big 12 Conference play this weekend with a road trip to Kansas. So ahead of the match up WVSports.com takes a look at the two rosters to see where players were rated as recruits.

We utilize the Rivals.com rankings database to look back at how the rosters were constructed and where each player was rated as a prospect.





West Virginia Offense:

QB: 12 Austin Kendall, 6-2, 222, r-Jr. (four-star)

11 Jack Allison, 6-6, 210, r-Jr. (four-star)

10 Trey Lowe, 6-2, 218, r-Fr. (three-star)

RB: 6 Kennedy McKoy, 6-0, 204, Sr. (three-star)

32 Martell Pettaway, 5-9, 205, Sr. (three-star)

4 Leddie Brown, 5-11, 212, So. (four-star) -or-

20 Alec Sinkfield, 5-9, 188, r-So. (three-star)





