Rodriguez Announces Lillie as General Manager

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (January 12, 2025) – West Virginia University football coach Rich Rodriguez has announced the hiring of Chuck Lillie as the general manager for the Mountaineer football program.

“Chuck’s knowledge and experience gives our football program the ability to navigate through an ever-changing world of NIL and the portal,” Rodriguez said. “We’re excited to have him here for our student-athletes and we welcome him here to WVU.”

Lillie comes to West Virginia from Oklahoma, where he served as the assistant general manager since April 2024. While with the Sooners, he worked with current WVU assistant head coach/defensive coordinator Zac Alley and nickels/sams coach Henry Weinreich.

At WVU, Lillie will work as the lead negotiator on all player acquisition deals. He will oversee the entire scouting and recruiting operation and roster management process, including high school, junior college and portal recruitment and player retainment.

At OU, Lillie oversaw roster management in conjunction with the head coach, overseeing the entire recruiting and scouting process for all players. He assisted the general manager and communicated with player representatives in negotiating the player NIL deals. Lillie also helped oversee all aspects of the scouting and recruiting departments.

Lillie came to Oklahoma after spending the previous four seasons at Kansas State as the director of scouting. He was responsible for evaluation of prospects' film, hosting prospects and assisting in the recruiting operation efforts of the staff.

Prior to Kansas State, Lillie spent five years on Clemson’s support staff, working four years in the program's recruiting department and one season as a defensive graduate student intern.

During his time as a defensive graduate assistant, Lillie assisted coaches with day-to-day preparations for practices, diagramed opponents' offensive plays, developed weekly opponent gameplans and assisted in the weekly breakdowns of Clemson's upcoming opponents.

Lillie also was a pro scouting intern with the New York Giants during the 2019 NFL preseason before returning to Clemson as a playoff analyst during that season, when the program finished as national runner up.

A native of Baltimore, Maryland, Lillie graduated from Clemson with his bachelor’s degree in sports communications in 2017 and earned master’s degree in athletic leadership in 2020.