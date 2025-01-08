Rodriguez Announces Rod West as Cornerbacks Coach

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (January 8, 2025) – West Virginia University football coach Rich Rodriguez has announced that Rod West has been hired as the cornerbacks coach on the Mountaineer coaching staff.

“Rod has built a strong reputation as a quality secondary coach, especially developing cornerbacks,” Rodriguez said. “He has had success at his different stops, coached several all-league and All-American corners and has shown an ability to recruit quality players. He is an outstanding addition to our coaching staff.”

West joins the Mountaineer football staff after spending the last four years as the cornerbacks coach at Appalachian State. He added the title of defensive passing game coordinator in 2022. During his time in Boone, he helped the Mountaineers win a pair of Sun Belt East titles and secure a win over No. 6 Texas A&M in 2022.

A fast riser in the coaching profession, West was named to the 2021 American Football Coaches Association 35 Under 35 list.

In 2024, the App State defense finished No. 13 in fourth-down defense, No. 27 nationally in fumble recovered and No. 35 in first down defense.

West had a pair of All-Sun Belt cornerbacks in 2023, as Tyrek Funderburk earned All-American Second-Team recognition by Action Network and also was an All-Sun Belt first-team performer. He finished with four interceptions, including two returns for touchdowns. Ethan Johnson, the other starting cornerback, was named All-Sun Belt Second-Team.

Under West in 2021, Steven Jones Jr. was an All-American first-team honoree at cornerback, and Shaun Jolly joined Jones as an All-Sun Belt first-team selection.

App State ranked in the top 15 nationally with 15 interceptions, as Jones tied for the FBS lead with five during the regular season, including three pick-sixes.

The following year, Jones also earned All-America honorable mention honors before receiving an invitation to play in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. App State newcomer Dexter Lawson Jr. had a team-high three interceptions before moving on to the CFL.

Before arriving in Boone, West spent the three previous three-plus seasons on staff at Richmond, including serving as co-defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach starting with the 2022 spring season.

In 2019, West served as the defensive pass game coordinator and cornerbacks coach, helping Richmond finish first in the CAA in passing defense at 194.8 yards per game. West spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons as Richmond’s dimes coach and was also the co-special teams coordinator in 2018. The Spiders’ 2017 squad finished fifth in the CAA in passing defense at 197.7 yards per game.

West began his coaching career in 2009 at Kentucky Christian. He also had stints at Division II national runner-up Delta State (2010), Texas A&M-Commerce (2011-12) and Morehead State (2013-14).

He coached at Chattanooga from 2015-16, serving as the cornerbacks/dimes coach as well as recruiting coordinator.

A native of Selma, Alabama, West played at Alabama State from 2005-08 and was a two-year starting defensive back. He was a member of the Dean’s List his final three years and graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in English in 2009.

He and his wife, Marcie, were married in 2013. They have one daughter, Maya, and one son, Major. Marcie was a three-time All-American volleyball player at Florida and played in four NCAA Tournaments from 2004-07.