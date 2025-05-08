Rodriguez supports outside QB training, if it fits WVU system

West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez doesn’t have any apprehensions about his quarterbacks working with outside trainers in the off-season.

“As long as they’re working on football, I don’t really care,” Rodriguez said.

Well, that’s as long as the work is being matched to what the Mountaineers are doing. It’s something that last season’s signal caller Garrett Greene spent time working with an outside quarterback coach in order to further refine and retool his approach on the field to work on mechanics.

That work was in conjunction with what the former coaching staff was doing and Rodriguez wants to see the same thing unfold with any of his quarterbacks working with outside trainers.

“What I want them to do, or the guy that’s working with them back home, is to do - help them do our stuff,” Rodriguez said.

The reasoning for that is obvious as there are different types of drops and timing involved with the shotgun style that the Mountaineers use.

“There’s different footwork involved in shotgun timing whether it’s quick game, play action, drop back passing. There’s different timing in shotgun offenses than some others,” he said.

That is something that is set in Rodriguez’s offenses and the goal is for the trainers to help develop the skills that will correlate to what the Mountaineers are doing. And that is something that players that work with outside coaches can help them through the process.

“They’ll be able to tell their quarterback coach these are the things that we want to work on,” he said.

And the fact that those players want to make commitments outside of the game is certainly a sign in the right direction as long as football is the focus.