Rodriguez: College football trending toward pro model

West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez has learned to adapt in the changing college landscape.

But that doesn’t mean that there aren’t changes that he would like to see made.

One of those would be the introduction of one transfer portal window in the winter which would allow coaches to have a firm grasp on their rosters much like the NFL free agency model.

“It makes too much sense to follow the most successful professional organization in the history of sports. Instead of just all this kind of, what are we, what's the rule next week? When you got to keep making a rule to adjust to another rule, to adjust to another rule, that means something's kind of needs fixed,” Rodriguez said.

The head coach has spoken to friends of his at the NFL level both general managers and coaches because of the evolving nature of roster construction in college football.

Due to the upcoming shift to roster sizes of 105 players that also creates issues for coaches given the never-ending current free agency model that shifts from year to year. And while there are issues to sort out, it would eventually make sense for some type of contract to be in place.

“Where this is all trending is everybody's got to be under contract, right? I don't know how you have pay guys and not have them have a contract, right? I mean, so, people say, well, you can't be employees, well, they're all going to be under some kind of contract, NIL contracts and stuff like that, so it's the same thing,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez would like to see college football revamp their structure to model the professional level with student athletes now being paid and so much uncertainty across the board as a way to help cut down on some of the massive roster shifts and over developments. Also for the sake of the players, they can get cut from rosters despite being student athletes and are essentially on one-year deals.

“We are definitely trending toward a pro model. Hello, right? But we don't have all the structures that the pro model NFL has, and in my opinion, that's what we need to have,” Rodriguez said.

“Saner minds will come and say, listen, this is kind of crazy. We need to model it like the NFL. If we want to be truly fair to everybody,” Rodriguez added.