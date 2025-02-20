Rodriguez discusses departure of Chad Scott, open RB coach role

West Virginia is set to begin spring practice Tuesday but head coach Rich Rodriguez now has a spot to fill on his coaching staff after running backs coach Chad Scott took the same job at Texas.

Scott had been with the Mountaineers since former head coach Neal Brown arrived in Morgantown in January 2019 and was rehired by Rodriguez to remain in his role.

But after the job with the Longhorns came open, Scott elected to head to Austin leaving a hole on the staff with practice on the horizon.

Scott had previously served in additional roles on the coaching staff such as co-offensive coordinator, run game coordinator and offensive coordinator but the allure of the role with the Longhorns led him to leave the program after six full-seasons on staff.

Rodriguez said that he rehired Scott even without the familiarity because of his credentials and what he had done with the program and the players at the running back spot.

“I don’t know him that well but I think he’s a really good coach and he’ll do well with (Steve) Sark(isian),” Rodriguez said.

But now the focus shifts toward a replacement and while Rodriguez didn’t touch on a timeline for when the role will be filled the head coach did express confidence in that process.

“I got agents and coaches blowing me up in the last 24-hours. I’ll be able to hire a really good coach, not too concerned about that,” Rodriguez said.