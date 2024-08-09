PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1WOFlCV0pZRko5Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Scott sees improvements in White while embracing the chip on his shoulder

AP Photo/Chris Carlson
AP Photo/Chris Carlson
Wesley Shoemaker • WVSports
Staff Writer

Jahiem White is steadily improving, but he still carries a large chip on his shoulder heading into his second season at WVU.

The sophomore running back for West Virginia burst onto the scene in the back half of the 2023 season for the Mountaineers and he's doing everything he can to ensure his success carries over into year two.

"He's taken that step," West Virginia offensive coordinator Chad Scott said of White's improvement. "That bigger step, for me, as far as the football field, it's him having the same confidence to run the football as go pick up the blitz. Not necessarily picking up the blitz because he's very strong, it's more so being able to recognize it. He's taken that next step in that regard."

Playing time for White last season depended upon how successful he was at blitz recognition and what the staff viewed as the little things of the running back position. Having figured those things out White is able to play loose and not have to overthink his responsibilities.

"He's out there playing freely right now and he did that this spring and even through these four days [of fall camp], he's so much more relaxed now going out there and playing play to play," Scott said. "It's a great thing to see because he has scary talent and the fact that he can be able to recognize different looks and all adjustments they may throw at him, pass protection recognition standpoint, that's huge."

Scott added that White has also aided his development through the things he's doing off the field. Scott said there is a lot of work White is doing to take care of his body and to be in the best position he can to play.

"Off the football field he's taking a step in regards to doing little things that's getting him better prepared to go play and go practice as if he is playing the game. Thus far through camp he's been getting here way earlier than he normally does to get himself in position to be better prepared mentally to go practice and that's a huge step," Scott said. "Before it'd be he'd go out there and he'd play just off his natural talent and ability, but now he's put himself in a position where he comes in and takes care of his body and through four days being a big, strong, muscular, guy, he feels like day one on day four. He's fresh so that's a great thing to see."

One thing White doesn't have to worry about this season is his confidence level. According to Scott that confidence is able to keep a chip on his shoulder as the back who eclipsed 800 yards on the ground last season isn't the topic of conversation outside the walls of WVU's facility.

"No confidence issue, zero confidence issue. He's a ball guy, he absolutely loves it. It's a great thing to see he has a big skillset. Still got a chip on his shoulder and that's the thing I love. Obviously had a lot of success last year and to him, ain't nobody talking about him a lot which is a great thing and he's got a chip on his shoulder and he still feels like he still has something to prove and that's a great thing," Scott said

Scott continued saying his message to White is to keep that chip on his shoulder all the way through the 2024 season.

"I love it because typically guys come in they have that type of success you hear people kind of talking about you a little bit, you let it go to your head, but he has a chip on his shoulder. He understands nobody's talking about him, asking about him and I remind him of it," Scott said.

