WVSports - Senior safety Mahone announces return to West Virginia in 2021

West Virginia will get another starting senior back as safety Sean Mahone has announced that he will be returning for a sixth season with the program.

Mahone, 5-foot-11, 203-pounds, emerged as the starter in 2019 at the cat safety position and has since started 22 games over the past two seasons. This past year he recorded 54 tackles and an interception, while he has amassed 143 total tackles, 7 tackles for loss and 2 interceptions in his career.

The Ohio native played 522 snaps this past season, after playing a total of 803 the year before. He has graded out well according to PFF the past two seasons at 75.4 in 2019 and 76.7 this season.

Mahone is the fourth senior to announce that he will be taking advantage of the new NCAA rules that allow them to return for an additional season. The others include defensive lineman Jeffery Pooler, safety Alonzo Addae and kicker Evan Staley.

The talented safety made the announcement on Instagram.

"This past year was unique, and I am so thankful that we were able to have a season; but there were so much more I wanted to accomplish! Fortunately, the NCAA has allowed an extra year of eligibility and I couldn't pass up the opportunity to play another season of WVU Football.

We still have some unfinished business, Mountaineer Nation. Let's get it done in 2021!

