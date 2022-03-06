Series Recap: Cambria College Classic

A first inning home run off the bat of Minnesota catcher Chase Stanke put the Golden Gophers ahead early, and an RBI single in the fourth inning threatened to bury the Mountaineers.

West Virginia's bats woke up in the fifth inning when McGwire Holbrook connected on a two-run homer, tying the score.

Easton Bertrand, Minnesota's top hitter, pushed the Golden Gophers back ahead with an inside the park home run in the sixth inning while, a few batters later, a runner would come across to score on a throwing error.

A strong seventh inning at the plate allowed the Mountaineers to bring the score even as a pair of RBI singles brought the score up to 4-4.

It wasn't until the top of the ninth that West Virginia would break through, with Kevin Dowdell driving in JJ Wetherholt to go ahead by one.

Head coach Randy Mazey turned to closer Jacob Watters in the bottom half, who promptly retired the three batters he faced.

Notables:

JJ Wetherholt, 3B (3-for-4; 2 runs and a walk)

McGwire Holbrook, DH (3-for-3; 2 RBIs and a walk)