Signing Day review: What West Virginia football signed: defense
The December early signing window has passed, and West Virginia closed their efforts on the recruiting trail with 18 new signatures and some momentum heading into the February signing date.
WVSports.com examines how the program addressed each of the positions in the class as well as what is left to do when it comes to recruiting when the calendar reopens in January.
Today we examine the defensive side of the ball and all 9 signees.
DL: 3
Signed: Quay Mays / Sean Martin / Akheem Mesidor
Defensive line is a priority in every single class and this year was no different for the Mountaineers as they needed to replace several key contributors up front off last year’s team. This is a strong group with one experienced interior option in Quay Mays and arguably the top two realistic targets for the program at the end spots out of the high school level in Martin and Mesidor. Anytime you land targets that you identified and stuck with from early on it’s a significant step for any football program when it comes to building a recruiting class.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news