WVSports - Simmons leads WVU to Liberty Bowl win over Army

For the first time of the Neal Brown era, the Mountaineers can lay claim to a bowl victory.

After two touchdown receptions from wide receiver T.J. Simmons, West Virginia defeated Army, 24-21, in Thursday’s Liberty Bowl.

West Virginia opened the game driving down the field before Tyler Sumpter, handling the kicking duties, missed an attempt from 37 yards out. Quarterback Jarret Doege threw an interception on the following possession, an opportunity that Army could not capitalize on.

The Mountaineers then turned in a seven-play, 48-yard drive that resulted in a successful 31-yard field goal attempt. Army countered with a 1-yard rushing touchdown to take the lead.

On the ensuing drive, T.J. Simmons, playing in his final collegiate game, was on the receiving end of a 5-yard touchdown pass from Doege.

Army quarterback Tyhier Tyler added a 6-yard rushing touchdown just before halftime, giving the Black Knights a 14-10 lead heading into the break.

Tyler and the Army offense kept their foot on the gas coming out for the third quarter, quickly adding a 2-yard rushing touchdown.

After numerous offensive struggles, head coach Neal Brown pulled Doege in favor of backup quarterback Austin Kendall. The redshirt senior drove down the field, culminating in a 3-yard passing touchdown to tight end Mike O’Laughlin.

The Mountaineers failed the 2-point conversion, which gave Army the 21-16 lead, but they weren’t done.

Lining up to kickoff, West Virginia opted to attempt an onside kick, which the team recovered. The corresponding offensive drive was fruitless however, as the Mountaineers went three and out before punting.

Neither team was able to find the scoreboard until Kendall connected with Simmons for the receiver’s second touchdown of the game, a 20-yard reception with just over five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Following a successful 2-point conversion from Reese Smith, the Mountaineers were up, 24-21.

In hopes of tying the game, Army attempted a field goal with two minutes remaining. It went wide left, putting the game away for WVU.

Kendall ended the day going 8-for-17 passing for two touchdowns. Simmons, with 56 yards, was the team’s leading receiver.

Defensively, linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo led the Mountaineers in tackles, with 13. Dylan Tonkery finished second, with 11.

Chandler-Semedo also hauled in an interception.

West Virginia’s 2020 season is officially over. The Mountaineers’ record is 6-4.