Three Mountaineers are on this year's College Football Hall of Fame ballot, including running back Steve Slaton, cornerback Aaron Beasley, and former coach Jim Carlen.

Slaton headlines the trio of former Mountaineers, as he was a consensus All-American and is a new addition to the ballot this year.

He holds many all-time records including the most rushing touchdowns, total touchdowns, and points by a non-kicker in program history.

Slaton spent three years at WVU, scoring the most touchdowns by a player in a single game (6), and became the only Mountaineer to have more than 100 yards rushing and receiving in a single game.

Slaton was named the 2005 Big East Rookie of the Year, he finished fourth in the voting for the Heisman Trophy in 2006, and was named a First Team All-American that year. Slaton is a member of the WVU Sports Hall of Fame, and went to the NFL Draft in 2008, having a five-year NFL career.

Beasley, a cornerback, has been on the ballot before and remains on it.

He was a consensus All-American in 1995, after he led the country in interceptions in 1994 with 10. Beasley was selected to the All-Big East First Team twice, and was on WVU's undefeated team in 1993.

He would eventually play nine seasons in the NFL, and was inducted into the WVU Sports Hall of Fame in 2009.

Carlen coached 16 total seasons and was at WVU from 1966-1969.

His final season in 1969 was his most successful, leading WVU to 10 wins and a Peach Bowl victory over South Carolina, which put WVU back in the national rankings for the first time in 14 years. He had a 25-13-1 record in his four years, compiling three winning seasons.

Carlen also coached at Texas Tech and South Carolina, following his stint with West Virginia. Carlin passed in 2012 at the age of 79.

77 total players and nine coaches are on the ballot from the Football Bowl Subdivision, and the announcement of the 2025 class will be made in early 2025.

Currently, 13 former players and coaches associated with WVU are in the College Football Hall of Fame.