“I believe it’s a good fit. My first time here it was a good environment and everybody is friendly. The fan base shows a lot of love,” Smith said.

Smith, 6-foot-2, 195-pounds, selected the Mountaineers over fellow finalists Maryland, Rutgers, Indiana and Temple as well as a number of other scholarship offers.

Columbia (Md.) Wilde Lake safety Osita Smith had been a priority for the West Virginia coaching staff for much of the process and he rewarded that pursuit Thursday with a commitment to the program.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect made multiple visits to campus after receiving an offer from West Virginia with momentum shifting toward the Mountaineers after his first visit in April just a few weeks after receiving a scholarship offer.



That only continued to strengthen after a pair of visits in a one-month span for the annual 7-on-7 passing tournament and the Showtime Camp. Those trips afforded him the opportunity to get to know the entire West Virginia coaching staff as well as the plans that they laid out for him in the defense.

Running backs coach Marquel Blackwell served as the lead recruiter in addition to safeties coach Matt Caponi, while defensive coordinator Tony Gibson also was heavily involved in the pursuit.

Smith is being targeted for the hybrid spur safety position in the West Virginia defense and was coveted for that spot given his size and ability to fill multiple roles.

“They like that I’m very athletic and I can move and cover,” he said. “Also I’m able to play in the box. The coaches think that I can be a great player at West Virginia.”

He also held offers from Boston College, Purdue, Wake Forest, Cincinnati and a number of others.

Overall, Smith becomes the 16th commitment for West Virginia in the 2019 class and is the second true safety in the group behind Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep Inst. Charter School safety Tykee Smith.

Smith was assigned a 5.5 rating by Rivals.com and is listed as the 23rd best player in the state of Maryland. The Mountaineers first extended an offer to Smith in April.

WVSports.com will have more with Smith in the near future.