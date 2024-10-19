Snaps an issue WVU knows they need to get fixed against Kansas State

The West Virginia offense could not fully find their rhythm against Iowa State this past weekend, largely due to multiple bad snaps.

Center Brandon Yates was dealing with an injury on his right hand, causing the snaps to be high and inaccurate at times.

"We got to get it fixed he had a little bit of a hand injury coming into the game. We had a few issues in practice earlier in the week not later in the week but it was a detriment. We had 11 in the game, five of them were critical. So, we got to get it fixed," Brown said.

Offensive coordinator Chad Scott said the snaps were a big reason the Mountaineer offense stayed behind the chains for really the first time since the Penn State game.

"Huge problem. Timing, just trust getting behind the chains, confidence in the play that was huge that was a tremendous factor. That was a huge issue," Scott said.

Brown said because of Yates' hand injury, it was taped and that altered the way his snaps left his hand and were delivered to Garrett Greene.

"It had to do with how he was gripping the ball and how it was taped because he had a hand injury," Brown said. "If you go back and look at the negative plays in the game five of those were because of the snap."

Scott said this week for Yates will hopefully allow him to become more consistent with his snaps and alleviate the problem ahead of Saturday's game against Kansas State.

"Continue to do the same thing we do in practice. Just got to see some consistency in him being able to snap the football so that’s not an issue and also have to have somebody ready behind him," Scott said.

Brown said he believes in Yates and that his injury won't have an impact come Saturday night.

"I think it's better. He snapped today (Monday). Here's the thing he's played well up until the snaps. His game is going to be judged by that. Fair or unfair he didn't snap the ball very well so he's got to get it fixed and we believe he will," Brown said.