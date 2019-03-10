South Carolina CB Tate sees a lot to like at West Virginia
Greenville (S.C.) cornerback Jalen Tate had just received an offer from West Virginia a little under a week ago but made the quick turnaround to visit campus for a junior day event over the weekend.
Tate, 6-foot-1, 180-pounds, was able to take in all of what the Mountaineers football program had to offer and was impressed especially with how the coaches treated him during his stay.
