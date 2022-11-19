News More News
Star Rankings for the Two Deeps of West Virginia football and KSU

The West Virginia Mountaineers football program will host Kansas State,
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

West Virginia will host Kansas State in a Big 12 Conference match up. So ahead of the game WVSports.com takes a look at the two rosters to see where players were rated as recruits in their two-deeps.

We utilize the Rivals.com rankings database to look back at how the rosters were constructed and where each player was rated as a prospect.


West Virginia Offense:

QB: 18 JT Daniels, 6-2, 226, Jr. (five-star)
6 Garrett Greene, 5-11, 200, r-So. (three-star)
7 Will Crowder, 6-2, 220, r-Fr. (three-star) -or-
8 Nicco Marchiol, 6-1, 208, Fr. (four-star) -or

RB: 26 Justin Johnson, 5-11, 198, So. (four-star)
28 Jaylen Anderson, 5-11, 214, r-Fr. (four-star)
24 Tony Mathis, 5-11, 207, r-So. (three-star)


