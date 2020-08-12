WVSports - Staying well, getting better focus of West Virginia football

West Virginia football is going to prepare to play this fall until told otherwise.

Part of that process is the development of the team motto, “stay well and get ready.” The phrase focuses on being one of the most improved teams in the country on the field after a 5-7 record while providing a safe, fun environment for players to prepare for the season.

This is a build off the original off-season motto, “get well get ready,” as the program dealt with their own curve of positive COVID-19 cases before things have flattened off to the current total of zero.

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown has been consistent that the Mountaineers respect the virus but they also have a strong belief in the protocols in place to keep players and staff healthy. Testing is something that has continued to improve over the past several weeks and there are a number of other measures that the Mountaineers are practicing to remain healthy.

Spaces are marked with arrows and proper social distancing measures with the Indoor Practice Facility currently operating as a storage facility.

There are of course cleaning measures for equipment and balls, but the team also has been split up into two different practice groups. Those groups are referred to as the blue and gold teams and were formatted based off which players spent time together off the field with one another.

Because of the team being split up they have two at most in each position and go through high and low tempo drills with more breaks built into each practice. There are also 10-minute limits on doing each activity in practice.

“We’re going to do this for several days as we continue to learn how to go about practicing,” Brown said.

All of the team meetings have been held virtually, while weight lifting and eating is all done outside or to go in the case of dining to prevent the potential spread of the virus.

“We continue to change we’ve been in constant contact with NFL teams and other power five programs to get ideas and continue to do them,” Brown said.

Even in regards to equipment, players will wear a full helmet with a shield as well as gaiters around their neck for further protection. The entire goal is to protect the health and safety of the players and it’s something that Brown believes is having success in Morgantown.

It is only aided by the fact that players are surrounded by professionals in their respective fields from both a health and safety component to training itself. Brown considers himself in the group that believes that the country needs football and it is a positive on many fronts. Players also will have echocardiograms, cardio MRIs and more testing done if positive.

There also is still plenty of time to continue to learn and develop more ways to make it all work before the season is set to begin at some point in September.

“We’re just trying to do the next right thing. That’s where we’re at with our players. That’s where we’re at with our staff. We’re just trying to do the next right thing,” Brown said.