It’s summertime and with fall camp approaching, WVSports.com takes a look at the individual positions on the roster and what is unfolding at each.

Today we begin our series by looking at quarterback.





Roster and projected depth chart:

No.1 - 7 Will Grier, r-Sr. Statistics: 3,490 yards, 34 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, 64-completion percentage

No. 2 - 17 Jack Allison, r-So.

No. 3 - 10 Trey Lowe, Fr.





Exiting spring:

Redshirt senior quarterback Will Grier was back and fully healthy in command of the offense after a standout first season in Morgantown that was cut short by breaking his finger. The focus of the spring was to improve the efficiency at the line of scrimmage as well as in key situations in order to keep the offense on the field and get more productivity out of the group. Grier will have the bulk of his pass catchers returning from a season ago and is primed to build on an even more impressive campaign than a season ago where he tossed for 3,490 yards and 34 touchdowns in just over ten games.

While Grier is cemented as the starter, the backup is an interesting battle between transfer quarterback Jack Allison and early enrollee freshman Trey Lowe. Allison spent last season working with the scout team after sitting out after transferring to Miami and showcased his arm strength earning player of the year on the offensive side of the ball with that unit. This past spring, he displayed a much better understanding of the offense as well as improvement with his accuracy. As for Lowe, he will likely seed a redshirt given his age and inexperience but word from the coaching staff was that he showcased enough to make them believe he is an option down the road.





Expectations for fall:

Grier is locked in as the starter for West Virginia barring some type of catastrophic event but for now the good news is that the backups are in a much better spot than they were a season ago when the now departed Chris Chugunov was pressed into action over the final three games. Allison has started to gain the trust of the coaching staff and has a year in the system, while Lowe is there to push him for the job moving forward. This is a spot that health is the most major concern but if Grier can stay upright all season there really shouldn’t be any worries about production.





Newcomers:

Outside of walk-ons or potential transfer additions, West Virginia will operate this fall with three scholarship quarterbacks in Grier, Allison and Lowe.