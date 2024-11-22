Advertisement
Published Nov 22, 2024
Tale of the Tape: WVU vs. UCF
Vernon Bailey  •  WVSports
@WVSportsDotCom

As WVU and UCF prepare to face off tomorrow, we break down the Tale of the Tape. How do these new conference rivals compare statistically at this point in the 2024 season?

Related: Game Preview: West Virginia football vs. UCF

Stats for games through 11/21/24

Tale of the Tape for 2024
Statistical CategoryWVUUCF

Total Offense

399.5

464.6

Rushing Offense

197.2

262.8

Passing Offense

202.3

201.8

Team Passing Efficiency

131.75

136.99

Scoring Offense

29.6

33.0

Total Defense

400.8

355.4

Rushing Defense

131.2

115.9

Passing Yards Allowed

269.6

239.5

Team Passing Efficiency Defense

160.86

138.47

Scoring Defense

30.0

26.4

Turnover Margin

-0.50

-0.40

3rd Down Conversion Pct

0.408

0.433

4th Down Conversion Pct

0.613

0.571

3rd Down Conversion Pct Defense

0.476

0.444

4th Down Conversion Pct Defense

0.667

0.583

Red Zone Offense

0.857

0.854

Red Zone Defense

0.824

0.914

Net Punting

39.46

37.00

Punt Returns

8.20

9.93

Kickoff Returns

21.95

17.75

First Downs Offense

223

240

First Downs Defense

213

200

Penalties Per Game

4.30

6.30

Penalty Yards Per Game

31.70

53.80

Time of Possession

30:59

28:29

