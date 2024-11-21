Game Preview: West Virginia football vs. UCF

In this game preview, we dive into numbers and notes, a depth chart, our video preview of the game as well as where to can watch the contest.

West Virginia will take on UCF at home with a chance to qualify for a bowl game on the line. WVSports.com offers a look at some key elements of the match-up to get you ready for kick-off.

NOTES:

--West Virginia head coach Neal Brown is in his sixth season atop the Mountaineers football program and has gone 36-34 in Morgantown during that time. Overall, Brown is 71-50 as a head coach in his tenth season in that role.

--WVU is 6-9 in games played on Nov. 23, including 4-2 at home. The last time WVU played on Nov. 23 was in 2019 against Oklahoma State (L/20-13)

--Overall, the Mountaineers are 31-12 in the Neal Brown era when rushing for at least 100 yards.

--West Virginia has surpassed at least 140 rushing yards in 24 of the last 26 games, dating back to 2022.

--West Virginia has reached 100 yards on the ground 43 times in the Neal Brown era.

--The Mountaineers are ranked No. 5 nationally for fewest penalty yards per game and No. 7 in fewest penalties per game

--Since 2002, the Mountaineers are 104-15 when winning the turnover battle.

-Since 1980, West Virginia has been 218-31-1 when scoring 30 or more points in a game. During the 1990s, West Virginia was 44-4 when scoring 30 or more points in a contest and was 40-2-1 in the ‘80s when reaching that mark. WVU is 133- 25 since 2000 when scoring 30 points or more in a contest.

--The ESPNU broadcast of the UCF game marks the 335th network television game for WVU. All-time, the Mountaineers are 176-157-1 in nationally televised games.

-The 2024 roster consists of 125 players from 24 different states and three foreign countries: Australia (1), Finland (1) and Liberia (1). Leading the way are West Virginia (28), Ohio (17), Pennsylvania (14), Florida (13), Georgia (8), Maryland (7), Virginia (5), South Carolina (4), Kentucky (3), New Jersey (3), New York (3), Alabama (2), Delaware (2), Illinois (2), Oklahoma (2), Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Washington.

--Eleven true freshmen have seen action for the Mountaineers in 2024: Clay Ash (RB), Israel Boyce (DB), Makai Byerson (DL), Trae'von Dunbar (RB), Ric'Darious Farmer (WR), Nate Gabriel (DL), Zae Jennings (SPEAR), Curtis Jones Jr. (LB), Elijah Kinsler (DL), Keyshawn Robinson (S) and Jack Sammarco (TE).

--Coaching assignments: AHC-OL Matt Moore (Field), OC-RB Chad Scott (Field), Co-DC-Secondary ShaDon Brown (Press Box), ST Coordinator-ILB Jeff Koonz (Press Box), QB Tyler Allen (Press Box), DL Andrew Jackson (Field), WR Bilal Marshall (Field), TE Blaine Stewart (Field) and OLB Victor Cabral (Field).

--Dating back to the 2002 Continental Tire Bowl in Charlotte, North Carolina, West Virginia has made 19 bowl appearances in the last 22 years, missing only the 2013, 2019, and 2022 seasons.

--Breaking down the West Virginia offensive numbers for the 2024 season shows that the Mountaineers have run 586 plays, 355 on the ground and 231 through the air.

--The rushing game has totaled 1,710 yards, an average of 4.8 yards per carry and 17 touchdowns. The passing attack has totaled 1,786 yards, 14 touchdowns and an average of 13.1 yards per completion. Combine the two and the Mountaineers have turned in 3,496 yards of total offense, 31 touchdowns, an average of 6.0 yards per play and an average of 29.0 points per game.

--Deeper analysis shows that the Mountaineer offense has gained 92 first downs by the run and 82 via the pass. On average, West Virginia has totaled 190.0 yards per game on the ground, 198.4 yards per game passing and 388.4 yards per game of total offense.

--On first down, the Mountaineers have run 257 plays and have gained 1,600 yards for a 6.2 average. On second down, the Mountaineers have run 186 plays for 997 yards and a 5.4 average. On third down, the Mountaineers have run 117 plays for 786 yards and a 6.7 average gain. West Virginia has run 26 plays on fourth down for 113 yards and a 4.3 average.

--WVU’s touchdowns have come nine times on first down (5 rush/4 pass), 11 times on second down (8 rush/3 pass), seven times on third down (1 rush/6 pass) and four times on fourth down (3 rush/1 pass).