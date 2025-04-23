Transfer portal closes, but work remains for West Virginia hoops

The opportunity for basketball targets to enter the transfer portal has now closed.

With the deadline to enter the database occurring at midnight, the Mountaineers coaching staff now knows what they’ll be working with when it comes to what the roster looks like and what needs remain.

There are zero players remaining from the lone season of Darian DeVries atop the program with all either exiting through graduation or the transfer portal. That means even with the additions made to date bringing eight new players into the mix there is still work to be done.

Now, even with the portal closed more opportunities could emerge for players if there are any coaching changes across the landscape but the pool of potential options to fill out the roster is largely set.

The good news is that even though entries to the transfer portal are closed, the opportunity to pick schools will continue as players in the database now can sort through their options.

West Virginia has added just over half of the allotted 15 spots to date with a good mix of options including North Dakota guard Treysen Eaglestaff, North Texas forward Brenen Lorient, Chattanooga guard Honor Huff, St. Bonaventure guard Chance Moore, North Texas guard Jasper Floyd, UNC Wilmington center Harlan Obioha, Troy forward Jackson Fields and 2025 forward DJ Thomas.

But now becomes the balancing act of finding the right fits to fill the needs on the roster as well as balancing the budget that head coach Ross Hodge has to work with for those additions.

Right now, there are a total of four guards, three forwards and one center meaning that the program still needs to fill out some key spots to prepare this roster for the Big 12.

Just looking at the roster build to date it’s clear that the Mountaineers still need to identify another true big to go with Obioha but that is easier said than done. West Virginia also is going to need some more guard options spread across the various positions, while another forward or two wouldn’t hurt either.

The Mountaineers have remained active targeting key options at this stage of the off-season and that is expected to continue as Hodge pieces together what his first roster will ultimately look like.

There’s been a lot of work done to date, but even with the portal closed the efforts continue.