There were thoughts that West Virginia's new defensive look might mirror that of Texas Christian.

The Horned Frogs, after all, came to prominence under Gary Patterson's 4-2-5 set that was famed for splitting coverages on the backside, making pre-snap diagnosis nearly impossible for quarterbacks. And while WVU coordinator Vic Koenning didn't run his version quite like Patterson, the similarities were there in alignment, scheme and name.

But with nearly a fortnight of the spring session complete, Koenning's personal and personnel breakdown has propelled a tweak in exactly how West Virginia might play as a base.