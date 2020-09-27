West Virginia fell to Oklahoma State 27-13 in a game marred by self-inflicted errors. In what was described as a measuring stick, the Mountaineers fell short and WVSports.com takes a look back at what unfolded in our weekly feature The Day After.





HOT:

Tony Fields. West Virginia decided to add the graduate transfer linebacker late and he has done nothing but impress in two games. He again led the Mountaineers in tackles after recording 10 in the opener, he followed that up with 9 and an interception. Fields is the real deal and always seems to be around the ball. His impact was never felt more than when he was able to shed two blockers and make a stop in the open field.