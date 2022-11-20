The West Virginia football team will not be heading to a bowl game after a 48-31 loss to Kansas State in the home finale.

The Mountaineers fell to 4-7 on the season and and WVSports.com takes a look back at what unfolded in our weekly feature The Day After.





HOT:

Greene. The redshirt sophomore quarterback threw two interceptions and missed some opportunities, but overall it was a solid first start for the quarterback. He finished 15-27 for 204 yards with 3 touchdowns and ran for 17 yards and another score. His mobility is a real asset, but that doesn't come as any surprise. Still, he fared well when given the opportunity and gave the offense a chance to win despite some mistakes.

The running backs. West Virginia relied primarily on redshirt freshman Jaylen Anderson and sophomore Justin Johnson and the two combined for 132 yards on only 18 carries. Johnson brings the speed element, while Anderson was a load to bring down. There's a lot of build upon with these two moving forward.