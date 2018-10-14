It was an absolute rout in the Black Out. Iowa State ripped No. 6 West Virginia 30-14 in Ames on Saturday night behind a dominating defense. The Cyclones controlled the Mountaineers nearly from start to finish, and WVU's offense set new lows in yardage, points and, frankly, overall execution. We take a look back in The Day After.





HOT AND NOT

HOT

Pick Leads To Early Score: West Virginia took an early 7-0 lead after Dravon Askew-Henry intercepted Brock Purdy at the 47-yard line with 8:30 left in the first quarter. Askew-Henry dropped into zone and read an pivot route from Purdy to Hakeem Butler for the easy steal. It was the senior's second pick of the season and fifth of his career.

WVU's offense struck quickly, with Kennedy McKoy carrying for 26 yards to set up Will Grier's 18-yard strike to David Sills. Sills beat the defensive back in the corner of the end zone and hauled in his seventh TD pass of the season. It seemed like it would be a harbinger of positive things to come, but ISU reeled off 20 consecutive points (and it could have been 23) to forge a 20-7 lead before the Mountaineers got their biggest play of the first half when...