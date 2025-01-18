Rapid recap: West Virginia head coach Darian DeVries: Iowa State

West Virginia head coach Darian DeVries addressed the media following the . win over No. 2 Iowa State. WVSports.com provides a summary of what was said.

--DeVries said that it was just an incredible day where they celebrated Jerry West's legacy in the sport. To have so many of his family here you can assume he had a helping hand in this one.

--It's obviously a big win for the program and he thinks the world of Iowa State. They are one of the best teams in the country. Overall, he was proud of the fight and pleased they were able to come out with the win.

--DeVries felt that his team competed defensively. He thought that might have been the big reason is they didn't turn it over a lot and have a lot of live ball turnovers.

--Curtis Jones is a talented player and they didn't give them a lot of open threes but the one mistake they made he hit it. He got into the paint area but a lot of his points were pull ups which is a better alternative than layups and threes.

--The West Virginia fan base had a hand in this one. DeVries felt that the crowd did their part and was very engaged.

--Amani Hansberry gave West Virginia a little bit of a spark on the offensive end. He got them back into the game and energy on defense. They were able to create some turnovers and be physical but not too stretched out.

--Javon Small has been incredible all year and he's the best guard in the country right now with what they're asking him to do. He made some big time plays and he's getting so much focus and he's still able to make those plays.

--DeVries said that they talked about not limiting themselves on anything from day one. They had things they needed to do to win and they focused on that. The guys is giving them everything they've got and are leaving it out there.

--DeVries said you can tell when a player is in the zone and Small wanted to take the game over. He's seen him in practice and in games and when he gets there he's really good.

--DeVries said certain teams present different problems. DeVries felt his team was super aggressive and when they got the opportunity they took advantage of it.

--West Virginia was able to put Iowa State in some spots where there weren't avenues to get kick outs and their defense took some things away from them.

--The last week you can see a little more bounce in Amani Hansberry's step and on offense he helps to space things and put defenders in tough spots.

--DeVries said he wouldn't trade Small for anybody and he's an elite level competitor and leader. He only cares about winning. He's never come into a timeout asking for the ball.

--Iowa State was playing two bigs and put the Mountaineers in tough spots.