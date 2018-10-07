It wasn't particularly pretty, but the record remained unblemished as West Virginia beat Kansas 38-22 in a turnover-marred performance. It was middling and maddening, but it managed to get the Mountaineers to 5-0 and kept them atop the Big 12 standings. We take a look back at what was in The Day After.





HOT AND NOT

HOT

Leddie Brown: The freshman back produced two early scores to stake WVU to a 14-0 lead that looked like it would indeed balloon into the expected romp. While that ever transpired, Brown finished with 107 yards on 11 carries - an average of 9.7 yards per rush - and caught his first career touchdown pass to cap a four-play, 35-yard scoring drive after Kansas turned the ball over on downs on the initial possession of the game.

Brown showed balance, vision and a solid burst with the ability to finish runs. Brown's 47-yard rush in the first quarter was WVU's longest of the season and his 100-plus yard game was the second of his brief career. Brown has 296 yards on 51 carries this season with three TDs, all tops on the team.

Team Balance: Ten different WVU players caught passes, led by David Sills' seven for 74 yards. Sills was targeted 13 times, and the seven completions were a rather low percentage for Will Grier, whose struggles were obvious. While Grier forced a pair of poor passes to Sills, he also found TJ Simmons six times, Gary Jennings four times and four others twice while completing 28-of-41 passes for 332 yards and four scores with the three interceptions.

The 332 passing and 177 rushing belied a balanced offensive attack that was largely predicated on Kansas' defense keeping the safeties high and daring West Virginia to run. While the interior line still struggled to gain a push near the goal line at times, it did open enough holes against a light box to easily move the ball between the 20s. That's something we've seen before, and there will be a major focus this week on executing the power run game with a stout Iowa State squad on tap.