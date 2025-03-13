West Virginia offensive line still a work in progress

The West Virginia offensive line is admittedly a work in progress.

That’s to be expected when you consider that the program lost all five of their starters from last season as well as some key backups that were set for larger roles this year.

In terms of returning snaps that were already on the roster, the Mountaineers bring back just a combined 116 snaps from the three players that saw action last season.

And 86 of those were from center Landen Livingston.

“Those guys that were here give great effort. Love coaching them but none of them really played so I sometimes got to remember that and be more patient,” head coach Rich Rodriguez said. “They’re going to be alright just not ready now.”

The head coach does believe that while the tempo in his offense is different, the returning players did do some of the same things in the run scheme, but they must adjust to the pace as well as the new terminology. That makes it difficult for any player in the first spring regardless of their overall experience.

But because of so much turnover at the position more help was needed.

That made the transfer portal a priority when it came to adding bodies on the offensive line and the Mountaineers were aggressive in securing Tulsa offensive guard Walter Young Bear, LSU offensive guard Kimo Makane’ole, Arkansas offensive tackle Ty’kieast Crawford, North Carolina State center Robby Martin and Youngstown State offensive lineman Wyatt Minor.

But even those players were limited to just a combined 638 snaps a year ago.

Each of those are participating with the program this spring, while another transfer in Princeton offensive tackle Will Reed, who played 604 snaps last year, will join the Mountaineers after he graduates.

Rodriguez likes the athleticism of the group but again questions remain at the mid-way point of spring.

“We got some decent athleticism but again they haven’t really played much either. It’s still an area of concern just because there is no experience,” he said.