Blaine Stewart bids farewell to West Virginia with heartfelt message

West Virginia inside receivers coach Blaine Stewart announced his departure from the WVU coaching staff, as he's likely headed back to the NFL.

Stewart has been on WVU's coaching staff the last two seasons, was retained by Rich Rodriguez this past offseason. Stewart is the son of the late former head coach Bill Stewart.

"This place and this program has meant the world to me. It's not just where I've grown as a coach, but where I've grown as a person. It's where my roots run deepest and where my family's legacy is forever intertwined with the fabric of this university. To coach at a place where my dad gave his all for his home state also, I carry that family tradition with pride. It is a place that will always be home to me, and leaving it is a sacrifice I do not take for granted," Stewart said in a statement on social media.

Stewart's coaching roots started in the NFL, working on the staff of the Pittsburgh Steelers. At WVU, he worked with tight ends, before moving to inside receivers this offseason.

"Thank you to the fans for their unwavering support throughout my time in Morgantown. I look forward to continuing to represent this program in the future and wish all of you nothing but success moving forward. This chapter may be closing, but my connection to this place and the people here will never end," Stewart said.

Stewart is the second coach to depart WVU this spring, as Chad Scott left for Texas.