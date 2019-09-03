Thweatt commits to West Virginia basketball
The West Virginia basketball program continued its run of success on the recruiting trail with the commitment of Wildwood Catholic (N.J.) forward Taj Thweatt.
Thweatt, 6-foot-7, picked the Mountaineers over fellow finalists Florida, Penn State and Temple while on an official visit to Morgantown to check out the campus. West Virginia extended a scholarship offer to the versatile forward in early August and he set up the visit as his first stop of the fall.
The Mountaineers had actually been involved with Thweatt for much longer as the program started recruiting him in the summer led by assistant Larry Harrison and head coach Bob Huggins.
The Rivlas.com three-star prospect can bounce around to several different spots given his versatility on the defensive end to go against several positions and what he can do offensively with a developing game to score contested baskets and hit jump shots.
Thweatt makes the third commitment in the past several days for the Mountaineers and the program should now have one scholarship remaining to fill out the 2020 class.
The expectation is that Thweatt will sign his letter of intent in November.
WVSports.com will have more with Thweatt in the near future.
100% committed 〽️ #HailWV pic.twitter.com/ldWnoAKD1W— Tajthweatt (@tajthweatt10) September 3, 2019
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @PatrickKotnik
•Like us on Facebook