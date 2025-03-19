What qualities could Baker be looking for in next West Virginia head coach?

West Virginia has been thrust back into the search for a head basketball coach.

Darian DeVries exited the program after just one 19-13 season, leaving Athletic Director Wren Baker with the task of once again conducting a national search for the next leader of the basketball program.

But what could Baker want in the next head coach?

Well, that isn’t exactly clear at this stage of the process, but we can use some of the key factors that played into his previous choice to give us a ballpark idea initially.

Prior to the search that landed West Virginia with DeVries, Baker made it clear that it’s important he finds a candidate who understands not only the importance of the program to the state but recognizes the values, determination and resilience that those within it possess.

The eventual choice also must be somebody who can embrace being not only the face of the basketball program but one of the most recognizable people in the state.

That option doesn’t have to be from West Virginia, but in past searches, he made it clear that the potential candidate must clearly understand what it’s all about.

Of course, there are on-the-court boxes that must be checked off such as building a championship program on the court and developing players away from it. That includes an understanding and knowledge of how to navigate the ever-changing landscape in college athletics.

“We particularly know we have to have somebody that can navigate recruiting and retention in the era of the portal and NIL,” Baker previously said.

Baker previously has said that a demonstrated track record of success in division one is a key and has often leaned toward those with head coaching experience given the fact they have already sit in that chair. But could that change this time around?

Given his background and knowledge in the game of basketball that’s a good starting point but there are likely going to be plenty of other items that Baker will build this search around as well because of how this turned out this time.

So the obvious question becomes: just how different could this criteria end up being with the changes coming from the House Settlement and the search for a long-term solution at the head of the program?

But these factors are a pretty good starting point based on what we know now we have to see how it unfolds.