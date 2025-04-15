At the halfway point, West Virginia baseball sits atop the Big 12

This past weekend marked the halfway point for the Big 12 regarding scheduling, with five series being played and five to go this season.

Through those five series, West Virginia finds itself atop the Big 12, with multiple teams chasing the Mountaineers down.

WVU swept Houston this past weekend, extending their Big 12 winning streak to eight games and their overall winning streak to 10 games. This is the second time this season WVU has had a double-digit game-winning streak.

The Mountaineers sit at 10-3 in Big 12 play, having played two fewer games than everyone else except for Oklahoma State as the two teams had two of their games canceled due to fires in the area that weekend.

Still, WVU has a 10-3 record in league play, which puts them atop the standings due to win percentage.

Entering this past weekend, Kansas was in first place in the league, but they were swept by TCU, who sits right behind West Virginia at 11-4 in Big 12 play. Behind TCU is both Kansas State and Arizona at 10-5, while Kansas and Arizona State are also within striking distance at 9-6 overall in league play. Cincinnati is the last team above .500 in Big 12 play at 8-7.

Out of the teams in the Big 12, the Mountaineers have played four of the bottom five teams in terms of Big 12 record thus far, with their only series loss being to Arizona which is tied for third in Big 12 play.

WVU faces Cincinnati this weekend after they took two of three from Arizona State at home.

West Virginia has three series remaining against teams currently in the top eight in the Big 12. They face Cincinnati this weekend before they face Kansas State May 9-11, and Kansas May 15-17 as their last two regular-season series.

TCU faces UCF, which is currently tied for last in the Big 12, this weekend before they face Baylor next weekend. A pivotal series against Arizona looms for the Horned Frogs from May 2-4 on the road.

Speaking of Arizona, they face BYU this weekend, and Texas Tech next weekend, both series on the road, before they have a pair of home series against TCU and Utah.

Kansas and Kansas State face each other this weekend in Lawrence, with the winner of the series being able to provide some separation between each other heading into the final month of the season as KSU enters a game ahead of the Jayhawks.

In terms of RPI< TCU is first at No. 15 in the country, Arizona is No. 19, while WVU is No. 22 in RPI.

The Mountaineers are 4-3 in Quad 1 games, while their series against Kansas State will likely be a Quad 1 series, and their series against Kansas could be a Quad 1 series, but the Jayhawks would need to jump nine spots or more from where they are currently positioned.