2028 OL Nick Anderson on West Virginia radar after camp stop

Anderson, 6-foot-3, 260-pounds, had been to Morgantown many times but this was his first inside the football complex.

Vandergrift (Pa.) Kiski Area 2028 offensive lineman Nick Anderson already has collected a few scholarship offers but came to West Virginia’s one-day camp to compete.

And some things about that experience stood out to him.

“What stood out to me the most was how eager the coaches were to help during the drills,” he said. “I was very surprised at how nice their facilities were and how they take care of their players.”

Anderson worked out at offensive line during the course of the event and impressed the coaching staff with his speed. He spent time with offensive line coach Jack Bicknell and received positive feedback.

“He was very complimentary of how I performed throughout the camp,” he said. “With me still having three years left in high school, I still have a lot of time to improve my skills.”

The Mountaineers were especially impressed with his overall footwork along the offensive line. Bicknell told Anderson that he will keep in touch moving forward and the experience is one that was eye-opening in terms of how the coaching staff approaches their craft.

“I loved their hands-on coaching style and the facilities were impressive,” he said.

Anderson plans to come back to West Virginia after the camp and added that to his stop at Pittsburgh. He is also planning to see both Virginia Tech and Virginia this summer.