Three-game Marshall series a win-win for WVU baseball

West Virginia is set to play the second of three games against in-state opponent Marshall.

The game is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday night in Huntington after the Mountaineers won the first meeting March 25 to the tune of 7-0 in Morgantown.

The third and final meeting is set for April 30 in Charleston.

And it’s something that head coach Steve Sabins believes is a good arrangement for both parties and something he’d like to do with other regional programs.

“If we had it my way, you would play those good schools in midweeks. And you would probably play a home-home, neutral,” Sabins said.

That would help with filling out a schedule instead of trying to secure those four-game sets in the beginning of the year with some of the southern schools.

Marshall has been willing to make those accommodations and it’s been a good partnership.

“They're in a very good baseball conference. Now they have a really good facility. They're gonna be a quality opponent. And it's great for the fans. It's great for the state,” he said.

The Thundering Herd also have an opportunity to square off with a power conference team in order to improve their RPI and compete against strong competition. Marshall took a series from No. 13 Southern Mississippi April 4-5.

“I think the relationship’s been great. I always really like playing those guys just because it’s great energy and they’re coming after us,” Sabins said. “They beat us last year at their place and had a light show for 30-minutes as we walked to the bus.”

And it’s something that Sabins expects will continue.

“I’m all for it. They’ve been good and they’ve had two different coaches there and they’ve wanted to set up these three-game series every year,” he said.