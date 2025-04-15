2025 DL signee Powell headed to East Carolina

West Virginia will not have one class of 2025 signee which signed in December joining the program as Huntingtown (Md.) defensive lineman Evan Powell announced he was headed elsewhere.
Powell, 6-foot-3, 250-pounds, initially signed with the Mountaineers Dec. 8 but has now announced that he instead will be headed to East Carolina.
Powell made 36 tackles as a senior which included 16 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. As a junior, he recorded 78 tackles to go along with 17 tackles for loss and 10 sacks.
The Rivals.com three-star prospect also held offers from Navy, James Madison and a number of other college programs.
Powell becomes the third 2025 signee to eventually end up elsewhere as Olney (Md.) Good Counsel offensive tackle Eidan Buchanan flipped to North Carolina and Drexel Hill (Pa.) wide receiver Jalil Hall to Purdue.
