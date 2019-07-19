Neal Brown’s first season as head coach at West Virginia will have its challenges.

Not only are the Mountaineers facing a tall order having to replace key playmakers from last season in quarterback Will Grier, wide receivers David Sills and Gary Jennings and linebacker David Long, but a daunting schedule sits in front of West Virginia for the 2019 campaign.

For the season, West Virginia’s schedule will feature 11 opponents from power five conferences and the FCS preseason No. 1 in James Madison week one in Morgantown.

READ: Behind Enemy Lines Early Look: James Madison

Part of the schedule is of course an always tough conference slate no matter where a team may rank in the standings. This year in particular features road matchups against Oklahoma, Baylor and TCU for the Mountaineers.

“It's a very challenging schedule,” Brown said.

It may be easy to look at the big picture when it comes to West Virginia’s schedule for this season, but Brown prefers for he and the team to focus on the present rather than beyond.

“First of all I knew what the schedule was when I took the job,” Brown said. “When you look at the schedule it is what it is. We don't talk to our players about it, kind of in a one-game mind-set, that's cliché.”

West Virginia is one of just four teams in the country that’ll play 11 Power Five conference teams this season, joining Purdue, Boston College and Stanford. In fact, the Mountaineers will continue to play 11 Power Five conference teams each season through 2024.

Obviously just four schools playing 11 Power Five schools is a small number and that usually means other power schools are scheduling either Group of Five or FCS opponents to fill out their non-conference slate most likely along with a Power Five team or two outside of their own respective conference.

For example, Ohio State, Tennessee, Washington and Wisconsin are among 11 Power Five schools that will not face a Power Five opponent this season outside of their conference schedule.

There are also schools such as Alabama and Clemson that will play at least one Power Five team outside of its conference (Clemson will face two Power Five teams in non-conference slate while the Crimson Tide will play one) but will have a couple of Group of Five/FCS schools mixed in. Each will play an FCS school in the month of November.

What building up these schedules with intriguing Power Five teams can do for the Mountaineers is give them a competitive edge if they’re able to have success and contend for more, but it can also attract more fans to these games.