Transfer CB Crandall finds opportunity, fit at West Virginia
Colorado State cornerback TJ Crandall wasn’t hurting for options.
Crandall, 6-foot-1, 185-pounds, received offers from a long list of schools including West Virginia, UCLA, Michigan State, Louisville, North Carolina State, Arkansas, Wisconsin, Indiana, California, Purdue, Cincinnati, Wake Forest, Arizona State and Oregon State after entering the transfer portal Dec. 4.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news