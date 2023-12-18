West Virginia Mountaineers: Transfer 101: TJ Crandall
West Virginia landed a high level transfer target when Colorado State cornerback TJ Crandall committed to the Mountaineers football program.
Crandall, 6-foot-1, 185-pounds, entered the transfer portal after appearing in 10 games this past season for the Rams where he recorded 19 tackles and an interception.
That led to a flurry of scholarship offers from West Virginia, UCLA, Michigan State, Louisville, North Carolina State, Arkansas, Wisconsin, Indiana, California, Purdue, Cincinnati, Wake Forest, Arizona State and Oregon State.
