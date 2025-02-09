2026 TE Hamilton sees fit at West Virginia

Hamilton, 6-foot-4, 230-pounds, committed to the Mountaineers during his visit to campus for the junior day event in large part because of the connections he had forged with the coaching staff since they arrived in Morgantown.

Cincinnati (Oh.) Moeller 2026 tight end Sam Hamilton knew he had found the right fit with West Virginia. So, he felt no need to delay his recruitment any further.

Tight ends coach Michael Nysewander had made Hamilton a priority from the time he took the job and there was a trust established between the two.

Former tight ends coach Blaine Stewart started the process with Hamilton, but Nysewander took over and the two have become close since that point.

That led to him committing to the position coach on the field during the junior day event.

“I know that they will push me and develop me into the best tight end I can possibly be,” he said.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect believes that the Mountaineers will make him a major factor in both the run and passing game in the program.

“I just want to help the team out in any way possible. The coaching staff likes that I’m versatile and physical and play with that hard edge that they want in their program,” he said.

Hamilton finished this past season with 22 catches for 272 yards and 5 touchdowns.

The junior is relieved to have his recruitment behind him so he can now focus on his senior season and then prepare for the next step of his journey in Morgantown.

“My job is now to recruit some guys and get them to come to WVU,” he said.

And he’s excited for what lies ahead.

“I will give my all for West Virginia every day no matter the circumstances,” he said.