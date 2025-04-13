2028 edge Tysir Young adds West Virginia offer after visit

Young, 6-foot-3, 205-pounds, already has received scholarship offers from Penn State, Virginia Tech, Duke, Syracuse, Boston College, Connecticut and several others but the offer from the Mountaineers was an exciting development.

“I was super excited and thankful,” he said.

Defensive coordinator Zac Alley extended the scholarship offer to the talented underclassmen and the linebackers coach left a strong impression in his first meeting with Young. Alley informed him that he was impressed with Young’s ability to anticipate plays on defense as well as his energy and passion.

“Coach Alley’s a great guy. Love his energy and enthusiasm when it comes to football and just in general,” he said.

Young plans to return to West Virginia for a camp this summer and is excited to be able to see the school again as well as work with the coaching staff in the camp setting. At this stage he also plans to check out a number of other schools but has yet to set those dates.

All of the schools are targeting Young as a linebacker or edge rusher and he is coming off a season where he accumulated around 50 tackles, 6 sacks and a forced fumble. And given the fact he is still young in his development there is a lot more room to grow.

“I can’t wait for my sophomore season,” he said.

Young wants to find a school where he is going to be a good match for what the coaches want to do on defense and where the team is close not only on the field but away from it.

“And great competition and hard work,” he said.