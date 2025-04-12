2026 DB Jordan Davis adds West Virginia offer

That’s because the Mountaineers informed him that they were extending a scholarship offer. Davis spoke with nickels/sams coach Henry Weinreich and he gave him the news that the Big 12 Conference program was formally jumping into his recruitment.

When Plano (Tx.) Home School 2026 defensive back Jordan Davis first heard from West Virginia it came with some welcomed news.

“He said they are very interested in me and I was very excited,” he said.

Davis, 6-foot-2, 195-pounds, has only spoken with Weinreich at this stage but the assistant let him know that the Mountaineers have a strong interest in what he can do on the field.

West Virginia joins a list of schools that have already offered, including Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Baylor, Vanderbilt and Washington State, among others.

The Mountaineers are targeting Davis on the defensive side of the ball either as a safety, nickel or linebacker and he wants to learn more about their plans for him.

At this stage Davis has yet to set up a visit to Morgantown given how new the Mountaineers are to his recruitment but he does have an official visit planned to Baylor from June 13-15. He also has taken recent visits to both Baylor and Oklahoma.

Davis is searching for a school that is going to help him develop and a coaching staff that brings experience to the table.

“And a team with a dominant defense and a school with a highly sought-after degree,” he said.