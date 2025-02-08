Rapid recap: West Virginia head coach Darian DeVries

West Virginia head coach Darian DeVries addressed the media following the 72-61 win over Utah. WVSports.com provides a summary of what was said.

--DeVries said that all Javon Small cares about is winning and he did a terrific job of taking what the defense gave him. Those other guys did a great job of stepping up. When they get Amani Hansberry, Jonathan Powell and Joe Yesufu scoring it makes it tough for teams to stop them offensively.

--The Mountaineers had a choppy start but Amani Hansberry hitting a three and then Javon Small was a great response and then they got in a much better flow.

--It was a physical game and both teams really battled. They knew it was going to be a game where they had to be physical and fight for rebounds because they didn't have the size advantage.

--In the first half Toby Okani was terrific. Those are the type of things that he can do and when he puts his mindset to it he can make a lot of winning plays.

--They need more than Javon Small to win games and they need buy in and have an impact on winning without even scoring a basket with playing hard.

--West Virginia didn't let them get to spots where it could become an advantage and were able to get through screens. DeVries felt they did a nice job making catches tough.

--West Virginia has done the press periodically at times but they felt they could do more off a free throw to get organized. They were able to get a steal on one of them.

--Powell picked up full court and got a strip and made a dunk to put them up 10. That's a winning type of play. He also had seven rebounds.

--Depending on where Utah caught it they wanted them to see some bodies. The guys have done a good job of picking their spots and making things difficult on the block.

--West Virginia has really good shooters on this team but they've gone through a couple games where they haven't shot the ball well. They'll all break out of it.

--There aren't a lot of other guys getting a lot of minutes so Powell gets a little more leeway to play through mistakes.

--When you're down your a little more desperate but when you're ahead you're trying to be smart about it.

--Last few weeks they've added a lot of stuff with how the lineups have been and getting Javon Small on the move and countering some of the things teams are doing.

--They tell guys to play to their strengths. They want them to be confident but smart.