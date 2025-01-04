Transfer QB Henderson has committed to West Virginia

Former Texas A&M quarterback Jaylen Henderson has committed to West Virginia.

Henderson, 6-foot-3, 220-pounds, announced his commitment to the program on social media.

"Blessed to find my new home! Excited to be a Mountaineer," he said.

Henderson appeared in five games in 2023 where he completed 53-78 passes for 715 yards with 6 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. He also rushed for 104 yards and 2 scores.

Henderson spent two seasons at Fresno State where he saw action in five games and completed 5-8 passes for 49 yards.

He entered the transfer portal Dec. 2 and is expected to have two years left.