Transfer safety Walker talks West Virginia official, plans

Walker, 6-foot-0, 188-pounds, spent five years with the Mocs but entered the transfer portal looking at his options and that brought him to Morgantown to get a look at the program.

UT Chattanooga safety Jordan Walker made an official visit to West Virginia and left impressed with everything that he was able to see while he was on campus.

“The culture there was amazing, and it really felt like a place where I could grow both on and off the field,” he said.

The message from the coaching staff wasn’t sugarcoated in the slightest as they are looking to reshape the culture on the football team.

“They want players who are ready to put in the work and be a part of something special,” he said.

West Virginia is targeting Walker as a safety in the scheme, and he was able to sit down with defensive coordinator Zac Alley to see how he would mesh with what the Mountaineers want to do. By the end of the experience, Walker believes that the defense is a great fit for what he brings to the table.

“The plan they have for me really fits my skill set and I can see myself making an impact there,” he said.

This past season Walker recorded 60 tackles, 7 pass breakups, and 4 tackles for loss.

Overall, Walker felt that the trip helped West Virginia’s chances, and he was able to see how the program is being built and how he could fit into things while getting to better know Alley and the rest of the staff.

“We had some good conversations about life and football,” he said.

Walker headed to Memphis next for an official visit and now hopes to make a final decision over the next week on where he would like to spend his final year of eligibility.

“I want to be sure about where I can make the most of my abilities and where I’ll be the best fit long-term,” he said.