Transfer windows on deck for West Virginia, college football?

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown has long asked for periods when the transfer period could be utilized to temper the unlimited free agency that has occurred in college football.

It seems he is on the cusp of getting just that.

The Division I Council has recommended two separate timelines for when student athletes would be able to enter the transfer portal. While the measures must be approved by the Division I Board of Directors next month it seem to be a foregone conclusion that it will occur.

"We've got to get into windows. First of all, let's call it what it is, it's free agency. In what other sport do you have free agency year around? We got to get it into windows, and it has to be feasible for the student-athlete and for the school,” Brown said previously.

The Mountaineers had plenty of off-season turnover this past year with the biggest example being Akheem Mesidor heading off to Miami. While most of the departures didn’t come as a surprise, that one left a bad taste in many people’s mouth given how it unfolded.

Brown had previously suggested two separate periods from some point in December until mid-January and a then another running from mid-April until the month of May.

It seems that those in power seem to fall in line with his suggestion as the periods would be 45-days following the championship selection in December while the second would by May 1 to May 15.

Players would have to provide written notice that they intended to enter the transfer portal during one of those two windows and would then be able to select a new school.

The goal would be to battle some of the tampering and other things ongoing with college sports that has made roster management a difficult task for all involved.

This isn’t going to stop that from occurring but it would at least give coaching staffs an idea of when to be on high alert to combat the issue.

Both of these periods align with times that coaches won’t be necessarily heavily involved with their teams outside of bowl preparation but it should give them an idea of when it could occur.

Brown wanted to have these measures in place, along with plenty of other college coaches, and now it seems we are on the horizon of that occurring.