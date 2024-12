Western Illinois wide receiver Matthew Henry has been in contact with West Virginia and is working on setting up an official visit to Morgantown.

Henry, 6-foot-1, 175-pounds, is coming off a season with the Leathernecks where he hauled in 64 passes for 1,211 yards and 6 touchdowns.

He previously spent two years at DII Livingston where he was productive with 66 catches for 840 yards over two seasons.