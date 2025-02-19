2026 OL Javarii Luckas wants to visit West Virginia

Luckas, 6-foot-5, 305-pounds, found out at the news after speaking with inside wide receivers coach Blaine Stewart during the contact period.

Belle Glade (Fla.) 2026 offensive lineman Javarii Luckas doesn’t know a whole lot about West Virginia just yet but plans on changing that after the football program jumped in with a scholarship offer.

“We had a great conversation talking about football and academics,” he said.

Stewart made it clear that the Mountaineers coaching staff was impressed with his overall skill set especially his size and athleticism on the offensive front.

Now, Luckas is excited to develop a genuine connection with the coaching staff has his recruitment proceeds forward.

“I think I’ll build a great relationship with all the coaches at West Virginia,” he said.

Luckas is hoping to make it to Morgantown to see the campus and meet with the coaches in either March or April in order to see the program and get a feel for some of the things he has already heard about it. He is also in the process of booking trips to see places like Florida, Florida State, and South Florida.

“I definitely think I’ll make a visit up there,” he said.

All of the programs are targeting Luckas as a right tackle at this stage of things, and he is excited to see how the process continues to develop him and new schools continue to get involved in his recruitment.

Luckas plans to place a strong emphasis on the relationships that he forges with the coaching staffs at the schools in his recruitment and simply wants to find the place that offers him the best opportunity.

“Seeing what schools is the best fit for me,” he said.