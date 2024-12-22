Transfer WR Singleton commits to West Virginia

West Virginia has added a commitment from Eastern Michigan wide receiver transfer Oran Singleton.

Singleton is coming off a season where he hauled in 64 catches for 639 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also had 23 rushing yards on 6 carries.

The Florida native started his career at Akron but transferred to Hutchinson C.C.

He has one year of eligibility remaining in his career.

WVSports.com will have more with Singleton in the near future.