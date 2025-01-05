Transfer WR Traugh: West Virginia is home to me

So, after entering the transfer portal after two seasons with the Penguins, it didn’t take a lot of persuasion once his home-state Mountaineers got involved in his recruitment.

Traugh, 6-foot-0, 180-pounds, played high school football at Parkersburg South where he won the Randy Moss Award as the top wide receiver in the state after reeling in 84 passes for 1,200 yards and 19 touchdowns. He also was named a first-team Class AAA all-state selection.

“West Virginia is home to me. I’m a life-long fan and have played football in this state since I was a kid. I think it’s every kid’s dream in our state to play for the gold and blue,” he said. “I’m humbled and thankful for the opportunity to join this program.”

Traugh only saw action in two games in a redshirt season at Youngstown State but saw his numbers increase significantly last year with 36 catches for 409 yards and 5 scores.

Wide receivers coach Ryan Garrett as well as head coach Rich Rodriguez recruited Traugh out of high school at Jacksonville State so there already was a built-in connection. That made his official visit to campus Jan. 3 a chance to get a look at everything the program had to offer and catch up.

“The message from the coaching staff unanimously is to be ready to work harder than you ever have in your life,” he said. “I love the hard-edge mentality that Coach Rodriguez brings to his program.”

Traugh is being targeted at multiple positions in the West Virginia offense and the pitch is about playing at a fast tempo and getting playmakers in space.

“It’s all about speed and getting players in space to make plays. I think that’s a perfect fit for me,” he said.

Traugh is already enrolled at West Virginia and will be heading to Morgantown this week to start his career with the Mountaineers. He will have three seasons of eligibility remaining in his career.

And he’s thrilled for the opportunity to do it back at home.

“WVU fans are the best in college football. It’s both an honor and privilege to have an opportunity to play in front of WVU fans. They are passionate about our state, our program and are ready to win,” he said. “And so am I.”