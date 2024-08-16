PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1WOFlCV0pZRko5JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVY4WUJXSllGSjknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1WOFlCV0pZRko5Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Transfers fitting right in at a higher level in the WVU secondary

Wesley Shoemaker • WVSports
Staff Writer

This offseason West Virginia has revamped their secondary with the help of the transfer portal.

The Mountaineers hit all levels of college football from other Power Five to Group of Five to FCS transfers this cycle and that experience is playing out how they expected.

"The game experience helps anytime you’ve played. What you always want is are they strong enough, big enough to play in this league if they've been at a lower level maybe a [group of five] or FCS kid. The game experience is invaluable but the thing that’s different between a transfer and a freshman is just their overall play strength," WVU secondary coach and co-defensive coordinator ShaDon Brown said.

"Maybe not their weight room numbers but their ability to play down the field against a bigger, stronger wide receiver that may bump them or knock them around outside or a big tight end in the slot like Kole Taylor does. If you’re a younger player it’s really hard from a strength standpoint, not necessarily a skill standpoint. So that's where you see the difference is the transfer guys are a little bit bigger, a little stronger, and just more mature."

Three of those lower-level transfers WVU acquired in the offseason were Ayden Garnes from Duquesne, an FCS level school as well as Dontez Fagan from UNC Charlotte and Kekeoura Tarnue from Jacksonville State, both are Group of Five schools. All three guys have impressed Brown early on in fall camp and he can see the experience with them.

Fagan is as experienced as they come. He spent 2019-22 at two different junior colleges before making it to the Division I level last season. There, he had 21 tackles, four pass breakups and an interception.

"Dontez Fagan came in from UNC Charlotte, he's a corner. Strong built kid, can really run, plays the ball down the field really well, can play bump and run. Probably a little better than he plays off-coverage just because he wasn't asked to play a lot of zone at his previous stop. He has the physicality to his game and hes not afraid of contact. He'll definitely have a role for us," Brown said.

Tarnue also started at the junior college level before transferring up to Jacksonville State and now to WVU. Last season, Tarnue compiled 48 tackles and three interceptions. Brown is high on his speed but the learning curve for Tarnue is how he handles being a full-time safety.

"Kekoura came over from Jacksonville State, he’s playing cat safety for us right now. He’s a big, strong kid and he looks like a safety when he walks in and he can really run as well," Brown said. "His deficiencies we’re working on is playing the ball in the deep part of the field just because it’s been new in how we do it. He has really good ball skills but just playing the ball at safety. He played corner at Jacksonville State and was moved to safety in different packages. So now he’s a primary safety he just hasn’t done it as much. He's going to be a guy that's in the mix as well."

Garnes played against WVU last season at Duquesne and now he will be playing in a Mountaineer uniform one year later.

Garnes has turned heads specifically with his coverage and strength thus far in camp.

"Ayden Garnes is playing really well. I don't know if they've caught a ball on Ayden Garnes through five practices. He’s playing really well, he’s playing the ball in the deep part of the field extremely well and that’s an area he had to get better," Brown said.

"At Duquesne he could play with his eyes in the backfield and still, be first team all-league but he can’t at this level. He had to learn that in the spring. When you look at his stature, he's 6-foot-0, 179-pounds. He was 163-pounds when he arrived in January. But the thing he is one of the strongest pound-for-pound guys in the DB room. When you look at him you think, he's a slender-built, lean muscle mass kid but he’s really strong and he plays like it. He’s been outstanding. He's got a chance to be a plus player in this league."

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe

•Like us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNzQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3dlc3R2aXJnaW5pYS5yaXZh bHMuY29tL25ld3MvdHJhbnNmZXJzLWZpdHRpbmctcmlnaHQtaW4tYXQtYS1o aWdoZXItbGV2ZWwtaW4tdGhlLXd2dS1zZWNvbmRhcnkiLAogICAgY3NfZnBp ZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRt OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5j dGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgi c2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUo InNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcg dGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBo YXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55 aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNl cnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0 PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNv bS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRndlc3R2aXJn aW5pYS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRnRyYW5zZmVycy1maXR0aW5nLXJp Z2h0LWluLWF0LWEtaGlnaGVyLWxldmVsLWluLXRoZS13dnUtc2Vjb25kYXJ5 JmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxNzQmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25v c2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK